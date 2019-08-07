|
LEES, Maxwell Hugh Clarksfield (Bill). Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Warkworth. Passed peacefully at Kenakena Rest Home, supported by his family on Saturday 3 August, 2019. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Trish in a 68 year union. His one true love. Loved father and father-in law of Robin and Logan, Michael and Kath, Prue and John, Chris and Robbie. Proud grandfather of his 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Loved and respected by his whole family. Heartfelt thanks to his carers at the Kenakena Rest Home for their assistance in his final months. A service to farewell Bill will be held for friends and extended family at the Otaihanga Boating Club on Friday 9 August 2019 at 2.30pm followed by a private cremation. Messages to "The Lees Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 298 5168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019