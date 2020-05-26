|
KAY, Maxwell Hanson (Max). On 22 May 2020, peacefully at North Shore Hospital, after a courageous battle. Loved husband of the late Margot. Much loved father of Simon and Robbie and granddaughter Isla. Will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues with his lifetime association in the NZ Cruise Ship Industry, here and overseas. In line with the current gathering restrictions, a by invitation funeral will be held on Friday 29 May. Unfortunately, attendance without an invitation will not be possible. To request an invitation or for viewing the live stream service, please contact Simon and Robbie on [email protected] before 3pm on Wednesday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 26, 2020