Maxwell Francis BRISTER

Maxwell Francis BRISTER Notice
BRISTER, Maxwell Francis. Max Brister, 84, of Northcote, Auckland passed away peacefully on 27th November 2020 after a tough year battling cancer. Max was an enthusiastic aviator and dedicated member of several organisations including Lions, the RSA and the Auckland ATC. Loved husband of Molly, adored father of Susan, Ken and David, father-in-law to Chris and Tracy, Grandad to Kate, Sam, Luke and Will and brother to Dennis. In respect of Max's wishes a private service has been held. Contact can be made with the family via email [email protected] Go in peace dad. You were loved, appreciated and will be sadly missed. Happy landings.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
