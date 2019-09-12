Home

Maxwell (Max) DONNELLY

Maxwell (Max) DONNELLY In Memoriam
DONNELLY, Maxwell (Max). Passed away 2 years ago today. It seems like yesterday I lost my greatest love. So precious and rare. I miss your smile, your warm loving eyes, your hugs, and the way you lit up the room like sunshine and warmth with your presence. Without you, the world seems like an endless winter's day. I miss you terribly. I will always love you, from the very depths of my soul, for eternity. From your everloving wife and soulmate, Michelle Donnelly.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
