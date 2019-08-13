|
AITKEN, Maxwell Desmond (Max) . Dearly loved husband of Gail, devoted father of Margaret and Greg. Much loved and respected Poppa of all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Finally joining his beloved Gus. The hole in our hearts will never be filled. God Bless Dad. A service for Max will be held at Simply Cremations 388 Wairere Drive Te Rapa Hamilton on Friday the 16th of August 2019 at 1pm. All correspondence to Simply Cremations PO Box 10356.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019