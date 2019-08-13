Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
07-849 2139
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell AITKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Desmond (Max) AITKEN

Add a Memory
Maxwell Desmond (Max) AITKEN Notice
AITKEN, Maxwell Desmond (Max) . Dearly loved husband of Gail, devoted father of Margaret and Greg. Much loved and respected Poppa of all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Finally joining his beloved Gus. The hole in our hearts will never be filled. God Bless Dad. A service for Max will be held at Simply Cremations 388 Wairere Drive Te Rapa Hamilton on Friday the 16th of August 2019 at 1pm. All correspondence to Simply Cremations PO Box 10356.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxwell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.