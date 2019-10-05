Home

Maxwell Carrick (Max) MCLELLAN

Maxwell Carrick (Max) MCLELLAN Notice
MCLELLAN, Maxwell Carrick (Max). Peacefully at Edenvale on 30 September 2019 aged 82 Years. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Much loved Dad of Katie, Emma and Jaime. Father in Law of Nigel and Roger. Loved Grandfather of Elise, Danny, Lukas, Sabine, Stirling, Zach, Noah and Ben. Dearly missed. A celebration of Max's life will be held at Grange Manor 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Wednesday 9 October 2019 at 1.30pm. All Communications to (09) 6389026



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
