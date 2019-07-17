|
|
|
SILICH, Maxwell Alan (Max). Born January 01, 1928. On 15th July 2019 passed away peacefully at home. Aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Gladys. Dearly loved father of Sue, Mike and Mark, loved father in law of Pete, Cheryl and Cathie Loved Poppa of 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service will be held for Max at the Kerikeri Rugby Club, Heritage Bypass at 1pm on Friday 19th July. The family would like to thank Hospice for their caring support over his last 5 days. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice would be appreciated
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019