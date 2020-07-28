Home

Maxine Lorraine ROTHWELL

Maxine Lorraine ROTHWELL Notice
ROTHWELL, Maxine Lorraine. Passed away on 23rd July 2020 in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, at the age of 81 years. Much loved mother of David and daughter in law Danielle and grand children Hudson and Maddison. Much loved sister of Keith, Robin, David and Sharree. Loved also by nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Maxine has in the past expressed her desire to have a chat with her Mum and Dad, David and Enid Hill (deceased).This at long last has been resolved. We all miss you so much Maxine, much love and rest in peace. A service will be held at White Lady Funerals, 182 Mulgrave Road, Westcourt Queensland 4870 on Monday 3 August 2020 at 10am (12pm NZ time). See also live streaming link https://livestream.com/rapidspin/maxinerothwell. For flowers contact Kerry at IDO Flowers in Cairns on +617403178.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 28 to July 29, 2020
