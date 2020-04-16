|
MUTU, Maxien June. It is with great sadness that we say farewell to Maxien June Mutu who passed suddenly in her home on Easter Sunday 12 April 2020. She is survived by her two sons Dawson and Nathan, grandchildren Malia and Noah and daughter-in-law Vanessa; and Christina. Maxien will be missed for her laughter, unshakable commitment to family and huge heart. We love you dearly. A private cremation ceremony will be held by close family members this week, followed by a memorial service for wider attendance once COVID-19 Alert Levels are relaxed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020