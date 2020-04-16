Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maxien MUTU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxien June MUTU

Add a Memory
Maxien June MUTU Notice
MUTU, Maxien June. It is with great sadness that we say farewell to Maxien June Mutu who passed suddenly in her home on Easter Sunday 12 April 2020. She is survived by her two sons Dawson and Nathan, grandchildren Malia and Noah and daughter-in-law Vanessa; and Christina. Maxien will be missed for her laughter, unshakable commitment to family and huge heart. We love you dearly. A private cremation ceremony will be held by close family members this week, followed by a memorial service for wider attendance once COVID-19 Alert Levels are relaxed.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxien's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -