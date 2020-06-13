Home

Max THOMPSON

Max THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Max. Passed away on June 2, 2020. 50 plus years ago 2 great industries brought us together, you Max, in Real Estate I was in insurance. We both joined Capitol Life Insurance Company. Our industry enabled us to travel the world for conferences. Your jokes, cool humour, would have the crowds in laughter. Your clients loved you, you were there when they needed you. A great loss to the industry, a great loss to all who knew you. Our sympathy to your family. Peter and Linda Daymond, all our family, and our friends who enjoyed your company. RIP Maxy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
