Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
Forest Lake Road
Hamilton
THOMPSON, Max. Our dear Dad Max passed away peacefully on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at the Booms rest home, aged 80 years. Our heartfelt thanks to the Booms for their care over the last year. His humour, brightness and love will be sadly missed by us all. The funeral will be held at the Holy Trinity Church in Forest Lake Road, Hamilton, on Saturday 13th June 2020, at 11am. Much loved Father of Matthew and Rebecca, Daniel and Katharina, Joe and Carleigh. Treasured Grandfather of Jaden, Siena, Kingston, Akaia, Thea, Theresa, Olivia and Margarita. Brother of Earl and Gael. Uncle of Helen, Jane, Rochelle, Yann, Terence, Jenny, Tim, Sam, Anthony and Julia, Ex Husband of Yvonne. All communications to the Thompson family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
