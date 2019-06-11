Home

BUTTERWORTH, Max Ross. Passed away at home on 8 June 2019. Much loved son of the late Sue and Len, loved brother of the late Peg and Barry. Dearly loved special mate of Lyn, cherished Dad of Jason and Kylie, beloved Father-in-law of Ngaire and Duane and idolised Poppa of Brock, Cruze, Presley and Shontelle. The Angels have come to take you, but they will never take our love for you, with them. You have always been our strength, our protector and us your biggest fans. So loved by all, but no one could ever love you more than your family. You are the best Dad and Poppa we could have ever wished for and you will always be with us in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday 13 June at the North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany at 3pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019
