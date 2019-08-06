Home

Max MERRALL

Max MERRALL Notice
MERRALL, Max. Passed away peacefully, 4th August 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Penny, much loved father and father-in- law of David and Christine, Catherine and Steve, Adrian and Helen, Stuart and Jackie, Graeme and Vangie. Adored Grandfather of Alice, Jack, Sophie, James, Charlotte, Gabrielle and Lilly. Service to be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Terrace End, Palmerston North, on Thursday 8th August at 1pm.Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA or the Heart Foundation in his memory would be appreciated. Our family wish to thank all medical and nursing staff at Palmerston North Hospital who cared for Max.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
