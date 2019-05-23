|
PRYCE, Max Hamilton. Passed away 21st May 2019, aged 86. Dearly beloved husband of Ngaire for 64 years. Loved father of Sandra and the late Budd, Roger and Carolien, Maxine and Kim, and Hilary and Mike. Loved grandfather of five, and great grandfather of two. The service for Max will be held at 1pm, Saturday 25th May at the Ngakuru Hall, followed by burial at the Ngakuru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2019
