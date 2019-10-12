|
BENJAMIN, Max Graeme. Peacefully passed away on 10 October 2019 at Waitakere Hospital, aged 86 years. Loved youngest son of the late Reginald and Olive Benjamin. Dearly loved husband of Mary for 59 years. Beloved Dad to Desiree and her partner Wayne. Loved Pop to Michael and Stephen, and Great Pop to Dayton, Grayson, Toby, Alex, and Connor. "Max has gone fishing." A farewell will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home. 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Wednesday 16 October 2019 at 12:30pm. Special thanks to all the staff of Wainamu Ward, Waitakere Hospital for their loving care. All communications to the Benjamin family, c/- the above funeral home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019