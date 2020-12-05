Home

Max Friedrich Reinord Joeffry OVERDYCK

OVERDYCK, Max Friedrich Reinord Joeffry. Passed away peacefully at home on the 2nd December 2020. Devoted husband to Helga (deceased). Dearly loved father of Oliver and Yvette, loved Opa to Lily, Hana, Kaden and Samuel. Much loved father in law of Elizabeth and Lance. Max is remembered as a kind, gentle and compassionate husband, father and Opa. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Details to be advised. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mercy Hospice Auckland. www.mercyhospice.org.nz Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
