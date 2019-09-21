|
|
|
FREEMAN, Max Francis. On 19th September 2019, ages 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father and father-in-law of Phillipa, Mark, and Pauline, and Jane and Benoit. Grandfather of Samuel and Anna, Alexandre, and Benjamin. A unique, generous and caring man. Sadly missed. Viewing will take place at Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Monday 23rd September, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00pm - all welcome. Family only cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019