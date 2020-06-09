Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
Forest Lake Road
Hamilton
View Map
Max Alexander THOMPSON

Max Alexander THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Max Alexander. On the 3rd June my dearly-loved younger brother Max left us to join our parents Edward and Beryl and sisters Coral and Marie in Heaven. He fought a good fight, but after a long downward onset of Alzheimer his passing was a blessed release. Max will be sadly missed as father of Daniel, Matthew and Joe, uncle of Jane, Helen, and Rochelle, great-uncle of Rochelle and Ross Barnhill's daughters Rachel and Rebecca, and beloved brother of Earl and Gael Thompson. We will celebrate his life with family and friends at the Holy Trinity Church in Forest Lake Road Hamilton on Saturday 13 June at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
