THOMPSON, Max Alexander. On the 3rd June my dearly-loved younger brother Max left us to join our parents Edward and Beryl and sisters Coral and Marie in Heaven. He fought a good fight, but after a long downward onset of Alzheimer his passing was a blessed release. Max will be sadly missed as father of Daniel, Matthew and Joe, uncle of Jane, Helen, and Rochelle, great-uncle of Rochelle and Ross Barnhill's daughters Rachel and Rebecca, and beloved brother of Earl and Gael Thompson. We will celebrate his life with family and friends at the Holy Trinity Church in Forest Lake Road Hamilton on Saturday 13 June at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020