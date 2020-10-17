Home

Service
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Officers' Mess
170 Vauxhall Road
Narrow Neck
Mavis Violet (nee Stewart) (Bobbie) BOURKE


1921 - 2020
Mavis Violet (nee Stewart) (Bobbie) BOURKE
BOURKE, Mavis Violet (Bobbie) (nee Stewart). Born 14 May 1921, passed away peacefully on 15 October 2020 in her 100th year. The last of her generation. Bobbie was the wife of the late William (Bill) Avery Bourke and loving mother and mother-in-law to Bill (deceased) and Suzanne Bourke and Penny and Jeff Oakley. Loved grandmother of Melanie and James, James and Rose, Jessica and Alex, Justine and Joshua and great- grandmother of David. Bobbie was a dignified and beautiful lady who will be missed by all. A service to celebrate Bobbie's life will be held at The Officers' Mess, 170 Vauxhall Road, Narrow Neck, on Thursday, 22 October 2020, at 1:00pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
