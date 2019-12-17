Home

Mavis (Dickinson) NOONAN

Mavis (Dickinson) NOONAN Notice
NOONAN, Mavis (nee Dickinson). On December 15th 2019 peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village Whangarei in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ces. Much loved mother and mother in law of Tony and Rosie, John and Lesley. Adored and loved grandmother to her 6 grandchildren and her 8 great grandchildren. A service for Mavis will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Friday December 20th 2019 followed by private cremation. A special thank you to all the staff at Jane Mander for the love, care and dedication shown to Mavis and her family. Communications to the 'Noonan Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
