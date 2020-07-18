Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Myrtle (nee Hartstone) (Maisie) HAYES

Add a Memory
Mavis Myrtle (nee Hartstone) (Maisie) HAYES Notice
HAYES, Mavis Myrtle (Maisie) (nee Hartstone). Peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Carol and Steve, Rob and Donna. Grandmother of Nathan and Gina, Clayton and Estelle, and Cameron and Chelsea, Alisa, Kerry and Tash and her 7 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Aunty Barbara and staff at Summerset Down the Lane. A service for Maisie will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 23 July 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hayes family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -