HAYES, Mavis Myrtle (Maisie) (nee Hartstone). Peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Carol and Steve, Rob and Donna. Grandmother of Nathan and Gina, Clayton and Estelle, and Cameron and Chelsea, Alisa, Kerry and Tash and her 7 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Aunty Barbara and staff at Summerset Down the Lane. A service for Maisie will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 23 July 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hayes family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020