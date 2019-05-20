|
CAIRNS, Mavis Mattie (Mavis). Peacefully, at Thames Hospital on 19th May, 2019; aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilf. Much loved Mum of Gary and Judy, William (Bill) and Judy, Derek and Diane, Jean and Robert. Cherished Nan of 13 grandchildren and Great-Nan of 21 great- grandchildren. A Celebration and Service for Mavis will be held at St George the Martyr Anglican Church, 600 Mackay Street, Thames, on Wednesday 22nd May at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 206B Rolleston Street, Thames 3500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
