|
|
|
HAMLIN, Mavis Lillian (nee Pope). Born September 23, 1938. Passed away on November 16, 2020. Mavis passed away suddenly but peacefully in her 82nd year in North Shore Hospital, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Henry. Much loved mum and mother in law to Alison and Ross, Sarah and Joe, wonderful grandma to Jacob, Braden, Daniel, Caleb and Olivia-May and great grandma to Ayla. Forever loved and never forgotten. A service for Mavis will be held at the Waikumete Cemetery Main Chapel on Monday 23 November, 2020 at 1pm. Followed by refreshments at Glenora Rugby League club rooms.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020