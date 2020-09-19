|
PAVIS, Mavis Jean (nee Grandison). Passed away on 17 September 2020, 82 wonderful years and now at peace. Beloved wife of the late Tony, darling Mum of Philip and Susan, caring mother-in-law of Debbie and David and wonderful grandmother of Ben, Dan, Mallory, Adam, and Richard. A funeral for Mavis will be held at St Aidan's, Remuera on Friday 25 September. Further details to follow pending the Covid-19 level announcement. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020