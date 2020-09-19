Home

Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
St Aidan's
Remuera
Mavis Jean (Grandison) PAVIS

Mavis Jean (Grandison) PAVIS Notice
PAVIS, Mavis Jean (nee Grandison). Passed away on 17 September 2020, 82 wonderful years and now at peace. Beloved wife of the late Tony, darling Mum of Philip and Susan, caring mother-in-law of Debbie and David and wonderful grandmother of Ben, Dan, Mallory, Adam, and Richard. A funeral for Mavis will be held at St Aidan's, Remuera on Friday 25 September. Further details to follow pending the Covid-19 level announcement. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
