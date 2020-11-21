Home

PARKINSON, Mavis Heather (Heather). Born July 04, 1924. Passed away on November 16, 2020. Passed peacefully at Avondale Lifecare after a long and fulfilling life. Beloved wife of the late Allan, loved mother of Denis and Colleen and mother-in-law of Margaret. Treasured Granny and Great-Granny to Averill and James, Jamie, Sam and Luke; Kirsty and Joe, Maggie and Lulu; Blair and Kathy, Jack and Scarlett; and Scott and Namita and Aarav. A life well lived. The bedrock of our family who has left a legacy of love, laughs and positivity for her family and the many others who loved her. Moving on to her next stage at 120%. A private cremation has taken place at her request.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
