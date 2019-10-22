|
|
|
PATTINSON, Mavis Evelyn. Passed away at the Kowhai Room Dargaville Hospital, 21st October in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alby, cherished mother of Sherryl, Lurline (Liz), Murray and Vicki. Loved Nanny of Mathew and Shaun Hewetson, Logan Bennett, the late Carmen Greenway, and Mitchell. Step Nanny to Zane and Jordan Tregidga, special super nanny to her 8 great grandchildren. A service will be held at Dargaville Catholic Church 97 Hokianga Road, Wednesday 23rd October 1.30pm, followed by interment at Red Hill Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019