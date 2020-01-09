|
PALMER, Mavis Ellen. On 7 January 2020 peacefully at Rosedale Village, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Grant and Marie, Robyn and Colin, Neil and Pam, Wayne and Angela, and the late Warren. Loved Nana to her 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and loved sister of the late Merv, the late Ray, Betty and Ngaire. Will be sadly missed but never forgotten. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 16 January at 12.30pm. Followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Starship Foundation, PO Box 99389, Newmarket 1149 would be appreciated. Special thanks to all the staff of Rosedale Village for all of their care of Mavis.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020