Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis BOWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Edna (Telford) BOWEN

Add a Memory
Mavis Edna (Telford) BOWEN Notice
BOWEN, Mavis Edna (nee Telford). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 24 August 2019 at Ivan Ward, Selwyn Village, Auckland. Mavis was in her 97th year of an exciting and eventful life. Loved wife of the late Godfrey Bowen MBE; mother of Alice, Delwynne, Paul and the late Keith; Nana of12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of Mavis' life will be held at Ponsonby Baptist Church, 43 Jervois Road, Ponsonby on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 at 1pm. Her strong faith, Irish humour and unfailing love will be missed by us all.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.