BOWEN, Mavis Edna (nee Telford). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 24 August 2019 at Ivan Ward, Selwyn Village, Auckland. Mavis was in her 97th year of an exciting and eventful life. Loved wife of the late Godfrey Bowen MBE; mother of Alice, Delwynne, Paul and the late Keith; Nana of12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of Mavis' life will be held at Ponsonby Baptist Church, 43 Jervois Road, Ponsonby on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 at 1pm. Her strong faith, Irish humour and unfailing love will be missed by us all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019