JAMIESON, Mavis Clara (nee Crawford). 'He called her home', peacefully on Wednesday 20 November in her 95th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Joy, Phil and Jenni, Ian and Marilyn. Nana of Karl and Kay, Aaron and Natasha, Benjamin and Camila, Alicia-Kate and James, Rebecca and Matt, Greg and Sean. Great Nana Tauranga of Max, Ella, Ari- Rose, Carter and Sofia. Our sincere thanks to the caring staff at Hodgson House for their love and support of Mavis. The funeral will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd on Friday 29 November at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019