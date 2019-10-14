|
DAWSON, Mavis Annie. Peacefully, at Matamata Country Lodge on 11th October, 2019; in her 98th year. Loved wife of the late Alan, and much loved Mum of Kay and Patrick, Warwick and Lesley, Marilyn and Garry. Loved Nana of 12 grandchildren and 30 great- grandchildren. A Celebration of Mavis' life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Wednesday 16th October at 11:00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages to: 12C Kilbride Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019