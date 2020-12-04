|
PILKINGTON, Mavis Alaire (Mavis) (nee Roy). Born May 26, 1927, passed away on December 03, 2020 aged 93 years. A loving mother, grand-mother and great grand-mother always in our hearts. She passed peacefully at Parkhaven Care home in Mangere. Loved wife of the late Archie Loved Mum and mother in law of Brian and Kaye, Vern and Christine and the late Lynette. Cherished Grandmother of Jason, Tracey, Deborah, Wendy and Cristany. Treasured great grand-mother of Caleb, Leah, Bennett, Casey, Arahan and Yono. Lifelong friend to Nita Taylor. A private family service will be held at a later date. Special thanks from the family to the staff at Parkhaven Bupa home who looked after her with dignity and love.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2020