SMALL, Maurice William (Bill). Passed away peacefully at Rosedale Village, Auckland on 28 July 2020; aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Rae Josephine Small (McIntosh). Dearly loved father of Deidre and Lachie, Michael and Tim, Roger and Kerry, Jacqui and Craig, Poppa of Vaughan and Susie, Nicci and Jody, Jason and Tessa, Jonny and Hannah, Alex, Jenna and Zoe, and Poppa to great-grandchildren Boston, Ryder, Jett and Fox. You always gave so much, Pop. A gentleman who is forever in our hearts. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Saturday 1st August 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. A donation to Stroke Foundation NZ https://www.stroke.org.nz/ is welcome. Sincere thanks to our friends at Rosedale Village for their care and kindness.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020