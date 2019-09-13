Home

WALLEN, Maurice (Maurie). Born April 02, 1928. Passed away on September 11, 2019.. Maurice peacefully gained his angel wings surrounded by his precious family and so much love. He was the cherished husband of Marie, adoring dad to his four daughters Carolynn, Sherryl, Donna and Lisa, friend and father in-law to Bob, Champk and Glenn, doting Pa to Aaron and Liz, Alicia and Tom, Kendyll and Dylan, Geraldine and Dan, and the greatest grand-pa to Jared and Chloe. A beautiful soul who loved and lived life to the full. We will live on in your honour. Thank you for being you, we've been so blessed to have you. Fly free darling man. Service at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Snapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 17th September at 2.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
