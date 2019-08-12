Home

SPEIGHT, Maurice Rhodes (Morrie). Peacefully on 10 August 2019 with family by his side. Much loved husband of the late May and adored Dad of Debby, Christine, and Pauline. Cherished Poppa of Samantha, Ashley, Logan and Ahlia, Krystel, Matthew, and Hannah and great Grandad of Indigo. Much loved father-in-law of Ron. May the Lord bless you and protect you. May the Lord smile on you and be gracious to you. May the Lord show you His favour and give you His peace. Numbers 6 v 24-26. A service to celebrate Morrie's life will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 15 August at 2.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
