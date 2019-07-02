|
McLACHLAN, Maurice Lancelot. Passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Edith, loved father and friend of Christine and Kevin, Jim and Barbie, and Allan and Raewyn, and Peter and Barbara. Very much loved and adored Granddad to 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Thank you to the staff at Ambridge Rose Manor, all his lovely neighbours, and all who have been involved in his life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019