|
|
|
SMITH, Maurice Kelvin (Kelly). Born September 11, 1946. Passed away on January 9, 2020. Best friend and husband of Nina, Father of Sara and Rachael and In Law of Matt. Brother to Terri, Tim and Tony and brother-in-law to Teresa. Golf legend, quiz master and bad joke teller supreme. As per his wishes, a private cremation will take place. A Memorial service will be at Morrinsville Golf Club on Thursday 16th January 2020 in the afternoon (time to be confirmed). All communications to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Morrinsville Cancer Society.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 13, 2020