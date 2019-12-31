Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice FACOORY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice John (Reece) FACOORY

Add a Memory
Maurice John (Reece) FACOORY Notice
FACOORY, Maurice John (Reece). MNZM, JP, the champion of his family took his last checkered flag and passed away on Saturday 28 December 2019. Besotted husband of the late Dorothy, proud father of Marcel and Lisa, Royce, Mareena and Andre, doting Grandad of Paige. Throughout his lifetime Reece was a devoted friend and mentor, manager and promotor to a myriad of people around the world. Please join his family in celebrating his life story at Morrison's Funeral Home, Main Chapel - 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 9 January at 3:00pm. All welcome to share love, laughter, tears and memories. Flowers welcome at Service. Contact: [email protected]



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -