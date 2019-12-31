|
FACOORY, Maurice John (Reece). MNZM, JP, the champion of his family took his last checkered flag and passed away on Saturday 28 December 2019. Besotted husband of the late Dorothy, proud father of Marcel and Lisa, Royce, Mareena and Andre, doting Grandad of Paige. Throughout his lifetime Reece was a devoted friend and mentor, manager and promotor to a myriad of people around the world. Please join his family in celebrating his life story at Morrison's Funeral Home, Main Chapel - 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 9 January at 3:00pm. All welcome to share love, laughter, tears and memories. Flowers welcome at Service. Contact: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020