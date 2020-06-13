Home

CRANSTON, Maurice John. Navy No. N9750 On 11 June 2020, Maurice passed away peacefully at the Raglan Rest Home after a series of strokes. He was in his 97th year. During WW2 he served in the Navy as a signalman on Motor Torpedo Boats. Maurice will also be remembered as a leading furniture upholsterer in Hamilton and the wider area for several decades. In his early years, he was a member of several athletic and harrier clubs in Cambridge and Hamilton. The family would like to acknowledge the care and love shown by the staff of the Raglan Hospital and Rest Home over the past few years and the extra support given him by family and friends. All communication to C J Cranston, 46 Cross Street, Raglan 3225.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
