Maurice John BARTON

Maurice John BARTON Notice
BARTON, Maurice John. Passed peacefully after a long illness, aged 69 years. Dearly loved fianc? of Lesley. Loved dad of Michael and Niccole, Alastair and Carolyn. Loved grandad and great-grandad. Brother of Rod, Anthea, Jonathan and the late Helen. A service to celebrate Maurice's life will be held in The Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere on Friday 30 August at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice or Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at either bit.ly/mjbarton2608, or bit.ly/mbarton2608.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
