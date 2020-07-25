Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St John's Catholic Church
180 Centreway Road
Orewa
Maurice James SHEEHAN

SHEEHAN, Maurice James. Died suddenly but peacefully at home on 22nd July 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Jan. Loved father of Kate, Hugh, Matt and Dalila, Ellie and Craig, Rebecca and Dan, Emily and Mike. Proud Grandad to Lucian, Kaydan, Mikayla, Tahlia, Noam and Kenzo. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Maurice's memory to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmy.org.nz A Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated at St. John's Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Wednesday 29th July 2020 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020
