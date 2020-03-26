Home

Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Maurice James GERRAND

GERRAND, Maurice James. QSM, Rgt. No. 457911 Trooper, NZ Army. Peacefully slipped away 24 March 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Val for 62 years. Adored dad and father in-law of Andrea and Darryl Brown, Vivienne and John Rakels. Cherished Grandad of Thomas, Ben, Todd, Ryan and Rosie. Respected Step- Grandad and friend of Patrick and Jo, Teresa and John. "Those who bring sunshine into the lives of others, cannot keep it from themselves" Due to the current situation a private cremation will be held and will be followed by a celebration of Maurice's life at a later date. All communications to the Gerrand Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740. "We have a hero and we call him Dad"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
