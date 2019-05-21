Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
ALLEN, Maurice Hylton. Passed away peacefully at Rawhiti Estate on 20 May 2019, surrounded by family. Loving husband of Beverley and much loved father of Elizabeth, John and Peter and father-in-law of Mike, Alex and Lissy. Grandfather of Emma and Frances; Jessie, Sophie and Rosie; Nick, Fleur, Jonathan and Charles. Great grandfather of Joni, Leo and Lucas. A service will be held at the Church of St Thomas Tamaki, corner Kohimarama and St Heliers Bay Roads, Kohimarama on Friday, 24 May at 11.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
