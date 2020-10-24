|
|
|
GRANT, Maurice. Lost his battle on Friday 23 October 2020 at Amberlea Rest Home, Algies Bay, aged 86 years. Loving husband of the late Audrey. Beloved Dad of Suzanne and John, and Poppa of Alex and Anna, and Great Poppa of Oliver. I will miss you terribly Dad but happy that you are back with Mum fishing together again. A celebration will be held at the Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Thursday 29 October at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated for Warkworth Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020