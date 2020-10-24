Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
Auckland 0941
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice GRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice GRANT

Add a Memory
Maurice GRANT Notice
GRANT, Maurice. Lost his battle on Friday 23 October 2020 at Amberlea Rest Home, Algies Bay, aged 86 years. Loving husband of the late Audrey. Beloved Dad of Suzanne and John, and Poppa of Alex and Anna, and Great Poppa of Oliver. I will miss you terribly Dad but happy that you are back with Mum fishing together again. A celebration will be held at the Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Thursday 29 October at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated for Warkworth Hospice.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -