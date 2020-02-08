|
|
|
PARKES, Maurice Gordon (Gordon). Regtl 621736. Passed peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday 6th of February 2020 aged 86. Loved husband of the late Joy. Cherished father of Lorraine and Bruce, Bonnie and Brian. Much loved Lil Pop of Kieren, Chris, Toni, Mark, Tracey, Nicole, Aimee and Kaydee. Loved Pop-Pop of Lexie, Cohen, Tye, Letia, Jae and Chloe. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held in the Matata Rugby Clubrooms, Division Street, Matata, on Monday 10th February at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Hospice EBOP PO Box 275 Whakatane or can be left at the service. Messages to the Parkes family C/- P O Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020