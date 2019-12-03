|
|
|
JOHNSTON, Maurice Edward (Maurie). Peacefully on the 2nd December 2019 at Putaruru after a short illness. In his 84th year. Dearly loved husband for 60 years to Margaret. Much loved Dad and father in law to Colin and Julie, and Lesley and Tony. Loved Grandpop to his ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. "Sadly missed, fondly remembered." Donations to Putaruru St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Maurie will be held at the St Aidan's Presbyterian Church, Overdale Street, Putaruru on Friday 6th December at 11.00 a.m followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ P O Box 459 Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019