|
|
|
LOVERIDGE, Maurice Edmond Hoult. Aged 78 years, passed away peacefully on 30 May, 2020 Surrounded by family at his son's (Mark Loveridge's) home. Preceded in death by his father, Walter Desmond Loveridge and Ian Loveridge, both of New Plymouth. Survived by his beloved mother, Jessie Loveridge (99) and treasured sister, Karen (Rod) Brown, of New Plymouth. His cherished partner, Lynne Hostler and family of Kerikeri. His treasured son, Mark (Catherine MacMillan) Loveridge and their daughter, Samantha (MacMillan) of Kaikohe. His dear son, Grant (Eileen Smith) Loveridge his children: Krystal (Wylie) and Brandon Loveridge of Dargaville. His darling, beloved daughter, Lisa Loveridge Of Tikipunga. And their mother, Joan (Terry Sullivan) Loveridge of Okaihau. There was a private cremation held for Maurice at the families request and at a later date when things return to normal again there will be a special memorial service where all will be invited to attend. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2020