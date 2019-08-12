Home

Maurice DUNNE

Maurice DUNNE Notice
DUNNE, Maurice. Passed away on l0 August 2019 aged 90. Beloved husband of Marie for 65 years, loved father and father-in-low of Joe, Carolyn and Bill, Peter and Joanne, Maria and Stevan. Loved granddad of David and Anna, Katie and Emma, Amanda and Alex. You Iit up our lives in so many ways. A special thank you to the staff at Rosedale Village Hospital and at Ward 15 of North Shore Hospital. Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Tahoroto Road, entrance 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna on Wednesday 14 August at 1:00 pm followed by burial.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
