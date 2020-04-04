Home

Maurice Chadwick COPELAND

Maurice Chadwick COPELAND Notice
COPELAND, Maurice Chadwick. On 31 March 2020 peacefully at Northbridge Life Care Trust Hospital. Much loved husband of the late Claire. Father and father in law of Anne, Bruce and Janine. Treasured Grandfather of Adam, Laura and Jamie and Great Grandfather of Beau. A gentleman Accountant who left us just after work on the last day of the Financial Year. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful, loving people who cared for Maurice. The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
