TWOMEY, Maurice Bernard. Passed away on March 21, 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Maria, John and Kath, Mark and Fiona, Helen and Clinton. Loved Poppa of Hannah and Libby, India, Roman, Porcia, Sabine, Jenson and Emilia. Sincere thanks to all at Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care, and especially the Palliative Care Team. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Bernard at St Michael's Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera on Monday June 22, 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020