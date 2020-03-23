|
TWOMEY, Maurice Bernard. Passed away on March 21, 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Maria, John and Kath, Mark and Fiona, Helen and Clinton. Loved poppa of Hannah, Libby, India, Roman, Porcia, Sabine, and Jenson. Sincere thanks to all at Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care and especially the Palliative Care team. Funeral prayers will be held for Bernard at St Michael's Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera on Thursday 26 March 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice P O Box 47693 Ponsonby would be appreciated. All communications to Twomey family c/o P O box 56013 Dominion Road, AUckland 1446
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020