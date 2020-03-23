Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Bernard at St Michael's Catholic Church
6 Beatrice Road
Remuera
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice TWOMEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Bernard TWOMEY

Add a Memory
Maurice Bernard TWOMEY Notice
TWOMEY, Maurice Bernard. Passed away on March 21, 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Maria, John and Kath, Mark and Fiona, Helen and Clinton. Loved poppa of Hannah, Libby, India, Roman, Porcia, Sabine, and Jenson. Sincere thanks to all at Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care and especially the Palliative Care team. Funeral prayers will be held for Bernard at St Michael's Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera on Thursday 26 March 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice P O Box 47693 Ponsonby would be appreciated. All communications to Twomey family c/o P O box 56013 Dominion Road, AUckland 1446



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -